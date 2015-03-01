Carlius N. Grubb Obit

By

Carlius N. Grubb 81 died Tuesday

Visitation Friday from 5 till 7 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Funeral Sunday

Preble Funeral Home (Alexandria, OH)

Mr. Carlius N. Grubb, age 81 of Manchester departed this life on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at his home. He was born on Monday, February 17, 1936 in Manchester to the union of Elbert and Mallie Sizemore Grubb.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Nyoka Smallwood Grubb, these children: Richard Grubb, Needius Grubb, Connie Livermore, Allen Grubb, Deborah Grubb and Shawn Grubb. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren and several great grandchildren as well as his sisters: Wilma Minton and Monica Rollison.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Elbert and Mallie Grubb, and these brothers and sisters: Annalee Hubbard, Harlene Grubb, Frank Grubb, Harold Dean Grubb and James Grubb.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Rominger Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 until 7 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 7 at the Preble Funeral Home in Alexandria, Ohio

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

