By

There will be a Carry Concealed Deadly Weapons Class on Saturday, February 3 at 8 AM at Clay County Health Department Community Room. THE CLASS COST IS $65.00. Please bring pistol and 50 rounds of ammo to class. For more info call 606-598-3471 or 606-598-7519 and leave a message.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line