Carry Concealed Class

There will be a Carry Conceal Deadly Weapons Class on Monday June 5 at 5:30 PM at the Clay County health Department Community Room. The class room will be on Monday evening and the range will be on the following evening. The class cost is $65.00. Hearing and eye protection will be supplied, but you can bring your own. Please bring pistol and ammo to class on Monday June 5 at 5:30 PM. For more info call 606-598-3471.

