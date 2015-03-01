By

Clay County Cattlemen Meeting will be held Thursday, July 20 at 6 PM at the EXCEL Building. Dr. Joey Massey will be speaking on weaning calves. Cattlemen need to call the office at 598-2789 to register for food count.

