Extension News: Our next Clay County Cattlemen’s Association meeting will be held at the Ronnie Bowling Farm in Oneida, KY on Tuesday evening, September 19, 2017 at 5:30 pm. This meeting will start a little earlier than normal, so that we can see the native warm season grass plot and also the animal composting, before it gets too dark. Jeff hopes that you will make every effort to attend this important meeting. This will be a CAIP approved meeting and will count for the upcoming County Agriculture Investment Program. So make sure you come and sign in. Dr. Jimmy Henning, UK Extension Forage Specialist, will be with us to discuss benefits and management of native warm season grasses. Will this work in your pasture/hay management system? Jeff looks forward to seeing you on Tuesday the 19th of September. As always, make sure you call the Extension Office at 598-2789 to let us know that you and your guests are coming, so that we will be sure to have plenty of food!

