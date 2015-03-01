By

The next Clay County Cattlemen’s Association Meeting will be on Tuesday evening, April 25, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Building. John Chism, Director of Marketing for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Travis Gabbard, Marketing Specialist for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, will be with us that evening. John and Travis put together the weekly Kentucky Livestock and Grain Marketing Report. They will give a presentation on how cattle are graded and how prices are determined. I think that this will be a very informative meeting and one that you will enjoy. We hope that you will make every effort to attend this important meeting. As always, give us a call at 606-598-2789 to register so that we will plan enough food. If you wish to invite other cattlemen, feel free to do so. Just make sure that you register them!

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.