Community Calendar

By

Wednesday,

March 15

Clay County 911 will be accepting resumes for the position of 911 dispatcher through March 15. Resumes can be dropped off at the 911 center Monday through Friday from 7:30 PM till 3:30 PM. Dispatchers are required to attend a five week basic training academy at DOCJT in Richmond.

Wednesday,

March 15

Delta Natural Gas Company board of directors will release a stock dividend of 0.2075 per share to all common shareholders as of March 1.

Thursday,

March 16

Plate It Up Cooking School at 6 PM at the Extension Office with recipes from vegetables and fruits that can be grown in Kentucky gardens. Call 606-598-2789 to register so we will have enough food. Free and open to the public.

Thursday,

March 16

Healthy Clay will meet at Cumberland Valley District Health Department at Manchester Square. Meetings are held each third Thursday beginning at noon. They are a coalition of organizations and individuals working together to encourage healthy lifestyle choices by those living and working in Clay County through policy and community change. RSVP christiel.green@ky.gov.

Monday,

March 20

Clay County Retired Teachers Association (KRTA) will meet at Clay County Extension Office at noon with potluck luncheon. All retired teachers are urged to attend.

Monday,

March 20

Weight Watchers will hold an organizational meeting at Manchester City Hall at 5 PM.

Monday,

March 20

Manchester City Council will meet at City Hall beginning at 6 PM. Meetings are held each third Monday.

Monday,

March 20

4-H Variety Show at 6 PM at the EXCEL Center. (All acts should check in by 5:30 PM.) FREE & open to all youth ages 9-19. This is an opportunity to showcase your talents. Call Alissa Sebastian at 606-598-2789. You MUST pre-register by March 13th.

Tuesday,

March 21

Attracting Wildlife to Accent Your Home & Garden 6 PM at the EXCEL building. The class will be building a bat house. Cost for materials is $5.00. Class is limited to 15 people, so you MUST call 609-598-2789 to register.

Wednesday,

March 22

Revival starting at 7 PM at Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church with Tim Huddleston from Middlesboro bringing the message each night.

Thursday,

March 23

Creation Health Fair will be held from 10 AM till 2 PM at EKU Manchester. Learn eight simple ways to enjoy and maintain full health. Sponsored by Memorial Hospital, IGA and Walmart. Free Health Screening and Door Prizes.

Friday,

March 24

Caregiving at 10 AM at the Extension Office and April 6th at 6 PM at the EXCEL Building. This program is free and open to the public, but please call 606-598-2789 to register.

Friday,

March 24

Clay County DAV Chapter 137 will meet in the community room above Clay County Public Library. Meetings are held each last Friday beginning at 5 PM. All veterans are welcome.

Sunday,

March 26

The Sons of Liberty from Stanton (KY) will be singing at Horse Creek Baptist Church at 11 AM. For information call 859-749-6440.

Tuesday

March 28

Manchester-Clay County Tourism Commission meets the last Tuesday of each month at 6 PM in the Clay County Library Community Room. The meetings are open to the public.

Wednesday,

March 29

Clay County Community Farmers’ Market meeting at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Building (beside McDonald’s). We will be discussing the upcoming market season and changes that we might need to make. We hope that you will make every effort to attend this important meeting.

Thursday,

March 30

Oneida Baptist Institute Drama presents Romeo and Juliet’s Sequel “Unofficial Unnecessary” by Edward J. Thomas March 30, 31 and April 1 at 7 PM at the OBI Chapel. All are invited and admission is free.

Weekdays

Daniel Boone Child Care has limited openings for infants to 12 years of age for drop in and after school slots from 7 AM until 5:30 PM Monday through Friday at affordable rates. The center features a variety of age appropriate activities including outdoor play and nutritious meals under the guidance of teachers who are CPR and First Aid certified. Call 598-5093 today for more information or to schedule a tour.

Mondays and Thursdays

Clay County Adult Education Program classes at Red Bird Mission from 1:00-4:00 PM and at Big Creek Elementary from 4:30-7:30 PM on Mondays and Thursdays. Earn your GED, gain computer skills, and get career ready. Questions call 606-599-1230.

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

Christian Youth Center “Open Court” basketball from 6-9 PM. $2.00 admission with five and under FREE.

Each Tuesday

Benchmark Family Services Foster Care will conduct a free orientation class at their office on the Corbin By-Pass at Tri-County Industrial Park. Hour long classes are conducted each Tuesday beginning at 5 PM. For info or an info pack on foster care call 606-526-6992.

Each Thursday

Freedom from Smoking course are held in the Creekview Boardroom on the campus of Memorial Hospital. Call 606-598-1095 for more information.

Each Friday

Cumberland Valley District Health Department Needle Exchange each Friday from 12:30 till 3:30 PM at the Clay County Health Department on Shamrock Road. You must bring in used needles to receive new needles. For more information call 606-598-2425.

Tuesday,

April 4

Robert Clark Lodge #646 F&AM on Sexton’s Creek will hold their regular stated communication which is held on each first Tuesday at 7 PM. All Master Masons are invited to attend.

Thursday,

April 6

Booneville Baptist Association Executive Board will meet at Garrard Baptist Church at 7 PM. For more information call Director of Missions Frank Peters at 606-598-6242.

Saturday,

April 8

Oneida Lodge #736 F&AM will meet at their lodge hall above the post office in Oneida. Regular stated communications are held each second Saturday beginning at 7 PM. All Master Masons are invited to attend.

Monday,

April 10

Clay Lodge #798 F&AM will meet at their lodge hall at Fall Rock. Regular stated communications are held each second Monday beginning at 7 PM (eat at 6 PM). All Master Masons are invited to attend.

Tuesday,

April 11

Woman’s Club of Manchester meets each second Tuesday except January, June, July and August at 6 PM. The Club is dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service and to enhance the lives of others. Any woman age 18 and above is welcome. For more info call 606-598-2033 or see their Facebook page “Woman’s Club of Manchester”.

Wednesday,

April 12

Manchester/Clay County Chamber of Commerce meeting at City Hall at noon.

Friday,

April 14

Booneville Baptist Association will host a community Cross Carrying service which will begin at the IGA #1 Parking Lot at 5 PM and will end with a short service at the Clay County Judicial Center on Courthouse Hill.

Saturday,

April 15

The Tiger Troupe and CCHS hosts EKDAS Festival that showcases a great collection of eastern Kentucky theatre in the same criteria and format as KTA state competition.

Sunday,

April 16

Booneville Baptist Association will host a community wide Sunrise Service at Manchester Memorial Gardens at 7 AM.

Thursday,

April 20

‎Clay County High School Theatre Department’s “Tiger Troupe” will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” April 20 till April 23.

Saturday,

April 22

Child Abuse Prevention Day will begin at EKU Manchester at 11 AM for a walk and end at the Rawlings And Stinson’s Park for food, games, inflatables, and booths for everyone.

Saturday,

April 22

Clay County High School JROTC will celebrate the 101st Anniversary of the JROTC with the annual JROTC 5K Run and Walk at Noon. For information or to register see any CCHS JROTC Cadet or contact Colonel Jimmie L. Sizemore (retired), senior Army instructor at CCHS at 606-598-3737 ext. 2224.

Saturday,

April 22

Church of God Worship Center Second Annual 5K Color Run will be held at Beech Creek Campground. $25.00 to register (free T-Shirt if you register before April 1). Registration begins at Noon and the run begins at 1 PM. For more information or application contact Michael Davidson at 606-594-9563 or Morgan Asher at 606-813-5976.

Friday,

June 2

Clay County Relay for Life.

Friday,

May 5

Clay County High School Tiger Troupe will present Alice in Wonderland, directed by CCHS student Chad Carmack Friday and Saturday.

Monday,

July 24

Oneida Pastor’s Conference and Retreat at Oneida Baptist Institute July 24-26. The conference if free and will include worship, seminars, family activities, food and fellowship. For more information email: OPC@oneidaschool.org. Come and be blessed.

Wednesday,

February 28 (2018)

Clay County Conservation District is cost-sharing with Clay County producers for the next year on soil samples. Open to all Clay Countians, but there is a limit of 10 soil samples per household/address. Ends February 28, 2018.