CCDC now taking Estill Inmates

The Clay County Detention Center has been accepting inmates from Estill County after their jail was forced to close because of safety problems that included a non-working sprinkler system, It’s not clear when or whether it will reopen. Jailer Bo Morris said he wants to reopen the jail and will ask the fiscal court to approve money for repairs. Judge-Executive Wallace Taylor said the budget is so tight that the county struggles to make payroll every two weeks. 25 inmates were in jail the day it closed. They were moved to several counties, including Jackson, Clay and Lee County.

