Clay County Detention Center will hold an Open House Thursday December 21 from 9 AM till 11 AM, 1 PM till 3 PM and 5 PM till 7 PM. Everyone must be cleared by metal sector and you can have no purses, cameras or cell phones. If you are under the age of 21 you must sign a waiver to enter secured areas. Refreshments will be served. For information call 606-598-2133.

