Madison Still Sending Inmates to Clay

Madison County Detention Center is one of the most over-populated jails in Kentucky, according to statistics from the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The incarceration rate is so high that the Madison County Detention Center pays for inmates to be held in Casey and Clay counties. Thomas says that detention center pays anywhere from $15-18,000 a month for inmates being held in another county.

The weekly population report provided by the Department of Corrections shows the jail located in Richmond is holding 320 inmates with a total of 184 authorized beds.

Unfortunately, jail overcrowding is a problem all over Kentucky. Only 12 of the 76-county/regional jails are under each facility’s authorized capacity. Many of the other 12 jails are near capacity.

