The Clay County High School SBDM, site based decision-making council, is accepting parent nominations for the 2017-2018 school year. Two parent representatives are needed for the upcoming school year. The parent nominations must have a child that attends CCHS. If you would like to nominate a parent, please contact Leslie Davis, Youth Service Center at 598-1385. Please leave a message if no one is available. Nominations will be taken until May 11th. An election will be held on May 12th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Ballots will be available at CCHS front office. Parents of children that attend CCHS are invited to vote.

