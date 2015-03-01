CCHS student arrested for threatening classmates

By

School authorities reacted quickly Tuesday in the arrest of a 19-year-old Clay County High School student that made threats to three classmates.

Matthew Charles Collins, 19, of Annville, faces three counts of terroristic threatening 2nd degree.

According to the arrest citation filed by school resource officer Gary Harris, Collins was talking with three other students and told them not to come to school tomorrow because there was going to be a shooting and told them they would be the victims.

Students reported the threat immediately and school personnel reacted quickly in apprehending Collins.

You can read more about this arrest in the Wednesday, February 21st edition of The Enterprise.