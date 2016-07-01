CCMS Dress Code

By

Clay County Middle School Principal Steve Burchfield reminds all parents that CCMS does have a dress code that is strictly enforced. Anything related to the dress code not listed that is deemed to be a distraction to the educational process by the principal may not be allowed. Some examples of inappropriate clothing include, but are not limited to: (1) Clothing which is excessively tight or exposing (ex. yoga pants); (2) Items of apparel with suggestive or disrespectful meaning; (3) Hats or caps (Preschool – 8); (4) Items with a potential for use as a weapon; (5) Clothing which is excessively “baggy”, “sagging”, or extra—large pockets; (6) Hoods should not be worn inside school buildings.

Dress Code for students in Grades 6-12:

Students in the secondary grades are preparing to exit school and enter the workforce. The purpose of this dress code is to begin to teach students correct workplace dress and still allow them individual self-expression. Staff is expected to model appropriate workplace dress at all times. The conditions listed in the Student Code of Acceptable Behavior [Section 8.11 Dress Code] apply, in addition to:

(1) The chest, back and midriff section of the body shall be covered by clothes. (2) Undergarments shall not be worn as outer garments or be visible. (3) Pajamas are not to be worn to school. (4) No chains or jewelry that can be dangerous (including spike collars & bracelets) should be worn at school. (5) The only body jewelry allowed to be worn at school is earrings in the ears. (6) No trench coats. (7) All pants, shorts, Capri pants, skirts and dresses etc. must be at or below the knee and must not reveal any skin above the knee. Holes in pants above the knee are allowed unless they show skin or undergarments. (8) No bandanas (9) Nothing (i.e. clothing, jewelry, tattoos, etc.) that is vulgar, drug, alcohol, or gang related, or that is racially or sexually offensive is to be visible on a student at school. (10) Anything related to the dress code not listed above that is deemed to be a distraction to the educational process by the principal may be disallowed.

Exceptions can be made by the Principal to relax the dress code for special occasions (i.e. Homecoming Week)