New CDL Requirements

The Kentucky Division of Driver Licensing has launched a new on—line web service, MyCDL, which requires Commercial drivers to submit their Medical Certifications, Self-Certifications and Commercial Applications. First time users will need to create an account, and will use the same User ID and Password each time they log into: mycdl.ky.gov. They will receive an immediate confirmation email and another email when their CDLIS driving record. No documents can submit through fax and/or e-mail after October 1, according to Clay County Circuit Clerk James Phillips.

The Kentucky Division of Driver Licensing has launched a new on—line web service, MyCDL, to make it easier for Commercial drivers to get your CDL documents processed.

They must now submit their Medical Certifications, Self-Certifications and Commercial Applications through this website. We will no longer accept any documents submitted through fax and/or e-mail.

When they are ready to submit their Medical Certiﬁcation, Self-Certification or Commercial Application, they can simply go to the MyCDL website at

Http ://mycdl.ky.gov.

First time users will need to create a Kentucky Business One Stop (KBOS) account, if they don’t already have one. This account creation is a one-time requirement. They will use the same User ID and Password each time they log into their KBOS account.

By submitting documents through the CDL website, they will receive an immediate confirmation email that the document(s) are received and another email when the CDLIS driving record has been updated.

We are confident this service will make document submission and processing faster and easier for everyone. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.