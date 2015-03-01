By

Celebrate Recovery is held each Monday at Laurel Creek Church of God Worship Center at 6:30 PM. Celebrate Recovery is for Anyone!! We are here to help. Come and visit. Everyone is welcome. If you need information concerning Celebrate Recovery, you may contact the church at 606-599-9832.

Celebrate Recovery opened its doors in Manchester at Laurel Creek Church of God Worship Center on October 3, 2016. The ministry leader, Brad Garrett, and his team would like to take this time to thank Manchester Memorial Hospital for a generous donation they made on March 6, 2017. This donation will help our program continue to reach people every Monday evening at 6:30pm at Laurel Creek Church of God Worship Center.