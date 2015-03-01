Center Target opens

By



Center Target Firearms and Indoor Range is open. The magnificent facility is located in a heavily travelled area on Don’s Way next to Walmart in London. It’s the only indoor firing range between Lexington and Knoxville and plans to serve gun enthusiasts from all over Southeastern Kentucky.

Joe and Sheena Robinson may not be the typical couple to own a state-of-the art firearms center and indoor gun range.

After all, Sheena is a full time mother of four children, including two toddlers, and readily admits she is not an outdoorsy type. She respects people who are gun and hunting enthusiasts, but is not one herself.

“You’re going to do what?” That was the question she got from family and friends when she told them of the plans to open a mega indoor firing range.

”Oh, they certainly didn’t think it was a Sheena thing,” she laughed.

Joe is a gun enthusiast, but he’s also extremely busy at another family-run business, the Robinson Stave Mill and East Bernstadt Cooperage, which supplies oak barrels to the bustling Kentucky bourbon industry. He still plans to work there full time even after his new venture opens.

Their lives are hectic, but they had a dream of owning and running their own business. They prayed about it, talked to others about it and finally set out to make their dream a reality.

“We’ve put a lot of thought behind it and we felt like this is something we’re supposed to do,” Joe said. “It’s certainly not going to be a hobby. Gun ranges are run as a business, and we have every reason to think it will be successful.”

Center Target Firearms and Indoor Range has created a lot of interest in the community since the first footer was poured and the sign went up. Its Facebook page has been active with people responding to every update, and asking questions about jobs, firearms classes, gun sales, schedules and other information.

On its Facebook page, the range has an impressive response rate, thanks to Sheena’s desire to provide unmatched and friendly customer service at Center Target, starting at the top.

The couple hoped the facility would be open by the end of January. But delays in finishing the firing range pushed the date back. That’s because it was built by a company specializing in firing ranges, Fusion Targets from Orem, Utah.

“We hired all local contractors as much as we could, but when it came to the range we needed a specialist,” Joe said. “We put it in all industry leading equipment. The exhaust system to remove the smoke from guns was expensive. We want it to be the quietest, safest firing range around.”

Sheena said she didn’t want the firing range to feel industrial, so she helped design Center Target to make it feel welcoming for the whole family.

“Joe is the numbers guy and I’m the creative person and knows what looks good,” she said. “I pick out what I want, then he sees if it makes financial sense.”

There’s nothing industrial looking about Center Target. The front reception area is spacious and well lit, featuring custom-built cabinets and display cases for a wide selection of firearms and accessories. Patrons can watch the action on the 12-bay firing range through large pane windows while sitting at custom-made tables resembling the famous oak barrels produced by the Robinson family stave mill. A kitchen will serve cafe-style meals.

“We want the range to feel safe and comfortable for everyone,” Sheena said. “Yes it has a woman’s touch in many areas because we want women to use our facility and to learn how to shoot firearms.”

It’s not been difficult getting women enthused about Center Target, judging from all the comments on Facebook and the inquiries about concealed carry classes.

“There’s not been a whole lot to do to get the women involved, because they’ve come to us,” Sheena said. “It’s encouraging to see the interest from them.”

The couple started thinking about their own business a few years ago when they welcomed their fourth child and saw their oldest become a teenager. They wanted to leave something for Cade, 13, Caelyn 11, Channing, 2 and Creed 1.

Joe witnessed firsthand what his late grandfather, C.B. Robinson, did for his family when he opened a small stave mill in East Bernstadt that has turned into a major supplier to the bourbon industry. He wanted to do the same thing for his family.

“I tossed around several ideas for a business, but Sheena didn’t like any of them,” Joe laughed. “I mentioned a gun range in 2014. She didn’t like that either. But later she agreed it would fill a niche. So we went with it.”

It was going to be different than anything they’ve ever done. Sheena was a stay-at-home mother after working as a case manager for drug treatment at UNITE for five years. Joe, with a Masters degree in finance from Morehead State, does cost accounting and other financial duties at the stave mill.

But they tackled their new endeavor with youthful exuberance and dedication that impresses everyone they’ve come in contact with.

It wasn’t easy from the get-go. They attended a gun range development conference in Birmingham and became concerned when they were told that most people at the conference would never open a gun range.

Disheartened, but not deterred. They set out immediately to learn everything they could about the business.

“We obviously don’t understand everything, that’s why we’ve researched it and talked to everyone we could,” Sheena said. “We certainly don’t have everything figured out. But we’re going to work and work until we get it right.”

That is the motto for Center Target, from the young owners down to the impressive management staff Joe and Sheena have assembled.

Mike Seals, Sheena’s father, will serve as general manager because of the people skills honed by his many years as an engineering supervisor at Jackson Energy before he retired, and as a longtime Baptist preacher. Seals is pastor at Sinking Creek Baptist Church, where Joe also serves as a deacon. Church service and prayer is an integral part of the family.

Dan Smoot, a longtime law enforcement agent and former executive director of UNITE, will serve as an instructor. Bobby Day, a 23-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police and a highly-regarded police and military trainer, will also be an instructor. Stacey Sheppard, executive director of the Backpack Club, knows about everyone in town and will work in the front office.

Center Target has about 21 employees on staff but can add more quickly when the need arises. The number of lanes can also be expanded. It was built for a long, prosperous run.

“Craig Mullins, our general contractor, has been so helpful and has made it so easy on us,” Sheena said.

Everyone who enters Center Target will notice the magnificent facility, the attention to detail and the friendliness of the staff.

It’s all due to the vision and perseverance of a young couple chasing their dreams.