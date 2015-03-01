By

Chad’s Hope Teen Challenge director, Wendell Carmack explained the center was designed to be a place to be centered on Christ while helping young men get off drugs during the recent 10th anniversary celebration. He said it began with prayer meetings which led to a March on drugs to reclaim our (Clay) county. Charlie McWhorter donated the property after a personal tragedy when he lost his son Chad to a drug overdose. A grant secured by US Representative Hal Rogers during a time the Bush administration had a partnership between public and private agencies.

Over 700 students, including 60 the past year have graduated from Chad’s Hope the past ten years. Many of those students are now pastors, attending Bible College, businessmen and strong family leaders. The average weight gain during the rehab is 50 to 75 pounds.

