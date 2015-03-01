Stivers Assumes Role as Chair of Council of State Governments

By

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers officially became the new chairman of the Council of State Governments (CSG) at the organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas. The 2018 CSG Annual Meeting will be held at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center from December 6-8. For more information on CSG, visit www.csg.org.

President Robert Stivers thanked the organization for his election. “It is truly an honor to preside over this special group of distinguished legislators and government officials from all over the country and even some international representatives,” Stivers said. “I am excited to bring this national conference to Northern Kentucky in 2018 and know we will be great hosts for this momentous event.”

Stivers has served in the Kentucky General Assembly since 1997. He was elected to serve as Senate majority floor leader in 2009, a position he served in until being elected Senate president in 2012, 2014, and 2016. His term runs through the 2018 session. Among other issues, Stivers has focused on career readiness and economic development during his time in the Kentucky Legislature.

“I have learned so much and made so many great connections through CSG,” Stivers added. “Whether it’s a policy question, a constituent concern, or simply an exchanging of ideas, it’s important to be able to learn how other states tackle both domestic and international issues, and I am thankful to CSG for providing that opportunity. I look forward to working alongside our new CSG president, Governor Gary Herbert, to shape policy that will keep our states competitive on a global level.”

Utah Governor Gary Herbert will serve as the CSG 2018 national president and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers will serve as the CSG 2018 national chair. Additionally, Delaware State Representative Helene Keeley becomes the chair-elect and Wisconsin State Representative Joan Ballweg will serve as the vice chair.

Herbert became Utah’s 17th governor in August 2009. Prior to taking that oath of office, Herbert served as lieutenant governor for five years. As Utah’s chief executive, one of Herbert’s priorities has been leading Utah’s recovery from the Great Recession. His efforts on economic development include attracting businesses and investments to the state while helping homegrown businesses flourish.

“As CSG president, it will be my goal to enhance collaboration between the three branches of each state’s government by continuing to facilitate conversations about intergovernmental efficiency and communication best practices,” Herbert said. “I want to continue to provide innovative formats for states to share best practices on all subjects and between all levels of government.”

The Council of State Governments will focus on several major policy issues under its 2018 leadership team, including hunger and nutrition, children and youth, criminal justice, and military and veterans. A feature initiative is CSG’s State Pathway to Prosperity Initiative, which released a report entitled “A Framework for State Policymakers: Developing Pathways to Ensure a Skilled Workforce for State Prosperity.” The organization will continue to focus on economic development and workforce issues leading up to the 2018 meeting.

Founded in 1933, The Council of State Governments is the nation’s only organization serving all three branches of state government. CSG provides a region-based forum that fosters the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy. This offers unparalleled regional, national and international opportunities to network, develop leaders, collaborate and create problem-solving partnerships. The Council of State Governments’ national headquarters is located in Lexington, Kentucky.