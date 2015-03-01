Letter to the Editor

By

Kentucky Chamber thanks Stivers

The Kentucky Chamber applauds Senate President Robert Stivers on his leadership to make right-to-work legislation a reality during the first week of the 2017 General Assembly, ensuring Kentucky is a state where businesses want to locate. The Chamber has long advocated for the passage of right-to-work legislation which simply prohibits requiring a worker to join a union as a condition of employment. We see right-to-work as an economic development issue. Over the years, we have noticed that major companies have not been considering Kentucky because we were not a right-to-work state.

Kentucky businessman Steve Branscum, a former member of our Board of Directors, recently told us that his construction company will be one of the many companies directly benefited by this historic legislation, adding “Passage of right-to-work legislation will help the Commonwealth be more attractive to companies seeking to locate their business in the state, leading to more jobs and better opportunities for all Kentuckians.”

The Kentucky Chamber, representing thousands of businesses across the state, has advocated right-to-work legislation for at least 30 years. We congratulate the General Assembly and Governor Bevin for having the courage to pass this legislation and to make Kentucky “open for business.”

Dave Adkisson

President & CEO

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce