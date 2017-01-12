Chaney Bishop Obit

By

Chaney Bishop died Monday in Cincinnati

She was born in Clay County in 1949

Funeral Saturday 1 PM

Visitation after 11 AM

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home (Middletown)

BISHOP, Chaney Age 67, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at her son’s residence in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born January 17, 1949 in Clay County, Kentucky and lived in Ohio most of her life. She was a mother and homemaker, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jack and Deama (Gilbert) McIntosh; and one daughter, Holly Michelle McIntosh. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Philip Pennington; three children, Shawn Anthony Bishop, Frankie Jo Bishop and Shane Allen Bishop; two daughters-in-law, Pamela Cowgill and Lisa Jarvis; former son-in-law, Joshua Scott Vest; five grandchildren, Bradley Joseph Hatton, Billy Wayne Fugate, Jr., David Michael Vest, Leah Rennee Vest, and Jacob Levi Bishop; one brother Jim (Joni) McIntosh; one sister, Elva Hudepohl; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Deerfield Cemetery, South Lebanon, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com. – See more at:

