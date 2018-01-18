Charles Smith Obit

By

Charles Smith, age 71 of Sunman, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at his home. The son of Beve and Edith (nee: Goins) Smith was born in Manchester, Kentucky on July 12, 1946.

Charles loved to travel and going to see folks. He was nicknamed, Beep Beep because he was always on the go.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Smith, Gary Smith, Larry Smith, Ryan Smith and daughter, Bobbie Jo Kerney, along with their mother, Annette Smith; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; and siblings Dolly Rininger, Denver Smith and Betty Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Martha Brodback.

Cremation was chosen by the family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.