Charlie “Blue” Hensley Obit

Charlie “Blue” Hensley 71 died Thursday

Funeral Sunday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Hensley and Spurlock Cemetery (Bar Creek Community)

Mr. Charlie “Blue” Hensley, age 71 of Berea, formerly of Clay County, departed this life on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Berea Hospital. He was born on Monday, January 7, 1946 in Jacks Creek of Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Raymond and Zelphia Childers Hensley.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Vicky Mason Hensley of Berea, his daughters: Cheyenne, Chine and Renee, 7 grandchildren: Matthew, Chad, Amy, Jeremy, Tyler, Deserae, and Alvalynn as well as his brothers: Hobert Hensley and Lloyd Hensley, his sister: Lily Key, and these half-sisters: Laura Ann, Wanda, Lois, and Sallie.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Zelphia Hensley, his brother: Roy and his granddaughter: Skyler.

Funeral Services for Mr. Charlie “Blue” Hensley will be conducted on Sunday, April 23, at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Hensley and Spurlock Cemetery in the Bar Creek Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.