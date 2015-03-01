By

A new state law is now in effect concerning charter schools. HB 520 will allow publicly funded charter schools to operate in Kentucky starting with the 2017-18 school year. The charter schools could be authorized by local school boards, which would establish charter schools by contract. The schools would then be governed by independent boards.

The Kentucky Constitution specifies that new laws take effect 90 days after the adjournment of the legislature unless they have a special effective date, are general appropriations measures, or include an emergency clause that makes them effective immediately upon becoming law. Final adjournment of the 2017 Regular Session was on March 30, making June 29 the normal effective date for most bills.