Member of Chicken Head Mafia Sentenced to Manchester FCI

A member of the Chicken Head Mafia, Jeffrey Brian “Fro” Wills, a 36-year-old Greene County (TN) resident who played a large role in a Hamblen County (TN) based crystal-meth prosecution, was sentenced to the minimum 20 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Leon Jordan recommended that Wills be incarcerated at a federal prison in Manchester, Kentucky. He represented for the Chicken Head Mafia by carrying a stash bag and key ring that featured the initials “CHM,” according to his plea agreement.

