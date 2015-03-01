By

Daniel Boone Child Care has limited openings for infants to 12 years of age for drop in and after school slots from 7 AM until 5:30 PM Monday through Friday at affordable rates. The center features a variety of age appropriate activities including outdoor play and nutritious meals under the guidance of teachers who are CPR and First Aid certified. Call 598-5093 today for more information or to schedule a tour.

