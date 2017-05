By

Veronica Hagen is planning to host a Christ Centered Outreach Camp for Teens June 30 through July 5 with teenagers in Warsaw, Poland. She is looking for people with a passion for teens, passion to work and a passion to love Poland to Christ. For anyone interested in the Summer Mission Team to Poland go to:

https://www.facebook.com/veronica.hagen.5

