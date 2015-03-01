Christine Hoskins Obit

By

Christine Hoskins age 61 of the Buzzard Community departed this life on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Sam and Rebecca Sizemore, her grandchildren: Chasity Stewart, Shelby Barbie, Cheyne Henson, Callie Henson, Alexis Gibson, Samantha Ray, Keaton Ghent and Olivia House, her great grandchildren: Jaida Stewart, Adriana Sizemore, Jacey Stewart, Mary Smith, Charity Sizemore, Preston Jackson, and Jonah Glenn Jackson, her nieces and nephews: Jerry, Jill, and Tammy Sizemore and her brothers and sisters: Evelena Wagers, Bobby Joe Wagers, and Deater Wagers.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Irvin and Polly Hatfield, her sisters: Sarah Sizemore and Irene Hatfield and her niece: Cheryl Sizemore.

Graveside Services will be conducted at the Downey Cemetery in the Buzzard Community on Sunday at 2 PM. Rev. Youel Napier will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Downey Cemetery in the Buzzard Community.

There will not be any visitation.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

