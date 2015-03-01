Circuit Clerks Trust For Life

By

Charlotte Wong with the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates presented a check to Clay County ATC HOSA Chapter advisor Tammy Jones to help with travel expenses to the State Convention in March. CCHS student Mikila Goins was recognized for her work for the Kentucky organ donor registry at the office of Circuit Court Clerk James Phillips Friday.

In an effort to increase education and encourage Kentucky residents to not only consider organ and tissue donation, but to take action and place their name on the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry, the opportunity to participate in a “5 Per Day” competition was placed in front of HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America, a national organization of health focused students) Advisors back in July of 2016.

More than 40 Chapters across the state accepted the challenge to facilitate more than 75 new registrants AND earn 100 points on a score card of activities in their community, within a specific time frame.

Winners in 3 classifications have been announced, and those HOSA Chapters have been presented with a check to help these HOSA Chapters with travel expenses to their State Convention in March.

3 Chapters, Madison County ATC ( HOSA Advisor May Arnold), Clay County ATC HOSA Chapter (advisor Tammy Jones) and Adair Co High School/Lake Cumberland ATC (Jennifer Carter, Advisor) received a check for $50 for a 3 way tie. First prize, $500 was presented at McCracken Co High School and second prize, $300 was presented at Ballard County.

The 5 Per Day Challenge, held between November 4th-30th, resulted in more than 500 new names being added to the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. McCracken Students alone registered 182 new names on the registry, offering HOPE to the more than 1,000 Kentucky residents currently on the waiting list for a life saving organ transplant.

