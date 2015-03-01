By

Circuit Court: July 2017

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Harold Wayne Wilson is scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday July 31 for taking a purse and $7000.00 from Collins Game Room.

Wilson, age 33, of Paw Paw Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with burglary (second degree) and theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00). According to the indictment he entered Collins Game Room and took a purse and $7000.00 in cash on April 4 (2017). Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Cagle investigated the case.

Wilson faces another indictment in which he was charged with possession of controlled substance (first degree) (first offense); possession of controlled substance (second degree); controlled substance not in proper container and giving officer false name. According to the indictment he possessed Methamphetamine and Suboxone on January 20, 2017. Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarod Smith is the lead investigator in that case.

Wilson was in Circuit Court during July rule day and was appointed a lawyer and entered a not guilty plea in both cases. He asked to have his $100,000.00 bond reduced but that request was denied.

An indictment is not a conviction or indicator of guilt; anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The listed cases were scheduled at courts.ky.gov as of press time and may change by the court date.

A pretrial hearing is a proceeding held before a trial to simplify the issues of law and fact and stipulate certain matters between the parties, in order to expedite justice and curtail costs at the trial according to usleagal.com.

Heather Lynn Blanton, Gregory Lane Bowling, Randy Holland and Kayla Hoskins are also scheduled for a pretrial conference July 31.

Heather Blanton, age 36, of McQueen Drive (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with burglary (first degree); theft by unlawful taking (firearm); theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00) and criminal mischief (second degree). According to the indictment she entered the residence of Erica Danielle Asher armed with a deadly weapon, broke a window and took a Smith and Wesson handgun, clothing, purses and jewelry.

Gregory Lane Bowling, age 43, of HWY 638 Loop (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession controlled substance (first degree); possession controlled substance (second degree); possession of drug paraphernalia; (first offense); wanton endangerment (second degree) and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment he possessed Methamphetamine and Suboxone, in an area accessible by a child on March 6 (2016).

Randy Ray Holland, age 47, of Muddy Gap Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with trafficking in controlled substance (first degree) (second offense). According to the indictment he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on September 24 (2015).

Kayla Hoskins, age 24, of Roark Hill (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with burglary (first degree); theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and burglary (third degree). According to the indictment he entered a residence belonging to Larry Thomas Rice armed with a deadly weapon and took a black powder rifle, four Coleman lanterns and a steel guitar in June of 2016.