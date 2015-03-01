Circuit Court: Sentencing

By

Circuit Court Judge Oscar Gayle House sentenced the following during April rule day.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Sandra Combs Miller age 44, of South Highway 421 (Manchester) will serve five years in jail after she plead guilty to an amendmened charged of facilitation to manufacture methamphetamine (first offense). Charges of manufacture of methamphetamine (first offense); resisting arrest; criminal complicity to manufacture methamphetamine and robbery (first degree) were dismissed. According to the indictment she aided Todd Shannon Ruth and Robert Conley Young in making meth and had two or more items used to make meth on January 14 (2015) and they threatened the use of physical force while armed with a firearm while committing a theft of Liquor Mart of Manchester. She had been terminated from drug court January 18.

Elbert Estill Davidson, age 30, of North HWY 66 (Manchester) was sentenced to twelve months in jail and paid $155.50 in fines, fees and court costs after he plead guilty to possession of controlled substance (third degree). He was given credit for time served. Two other charges possession of handgun by convicted felon and possession of marijuana (less than 8 ounce). According to the indictment he was in possession of a Black Lorcin Handgun, Alprazolam and marijuana on September 30 (2015).

Estille Wynn, Jr., age 33, of Bells Fork Road (Manchester) was sentenced to twelve months (conditionally discharged) and two years probation after he plead guilty to three separate charges of wanton endangerment (second degree) resisting arrest and receiving stolen property (under $500.00). The following charges were dismissed or amended: wanton endangerment (first degree) (police officer); wanton endangerment (first degree); resisting arrest: receiving stolen property (firearm) and alcohol intoxication. According to the indictment Wynn brandished a firearm at Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Jarod Smith, pointed a gun at Trent Richie and had a stolen firearm in his possession on December 30 (2015).

Kara Smith, age 30, of Collins Fork Road (Manchester) was sentenced to one year in jail after she plead guilty to bail jumping.