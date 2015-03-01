By

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in Clay and 36 other Kentucky counties are seeking volunteers to make a difference in the lives of local children in foster care and other out-of-home care. The boards are in need of volunteers to review cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse to ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

The counties in need of volunteers are Barren, Boyle, Bracken, Butler, Christian, Clay, Crittenden, Edmonson, Fayette, Floyd, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Jefferson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Magoffin, Mason, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Perry, Powell, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Warren and Wayne. Volunteers are not required to live in these counties.

The Kentucky General Assembly created the state CFCRB in 1982 as a way to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. CFCRB volunteers review Cabinet for Health and Family Services files on children placed in out-of-home care and work with the cabinet and courts on behalf of the state’s foster children. The volunteer reviewers help ensure that children receive the necessary services while in out-of-home care and are ultimately placed in permanent homes.

All volunteers must complete a six-hour initial training session. Potential volunteers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible so they may be scheduled for training in their area. The next training sessions for the counties listed will take place March 3 in Jefferson County, March 17 in Warren County, April 1 in Fayette County, April 22 in Pulaski County and April 29 in Boone County.

All potential volunteers must consent to a criminal record and Central Registry check. A recommendation is then made to the chief judge of the District Court or Family Court for appointment.

To get more information and apply to be a volunteer, visit the CFCRB web page at: courts.ky.gov/courtprograms/cfcrb/Pages/default.aspx.

More than 700 volunteers across the state serve as members of the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board. In Fiscal Year 2016, volunteers conducted nearly 21,000 reviews of more than 11,300 children in out-of-home care.

The Administrative Office of the Courts oversees the boards. The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,400 employees and 404 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. The AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.