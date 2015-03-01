By

The Civil Engineering Scholarship scholarship application deadline is fast approaching. Applications for the Civil Engineering Scholarship and the Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship are due February 1. If you have any questions, please contact the Scholarship Coordinator, Cherie Mertz, at Cherie.Mertz@ky.gov or 502-782-4794.The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has two scholarship programs available to Kentucky residents.

Civil Engineering Scholarship Program (CESP): The Cabinet will be awarding a limited number of scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year to students attending University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, or Kentucky State University for a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Scholarships may be awarded to freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior college students. Freshman and sophomore students receive $6,200 per semester, and junior and senior students receive $6,600 per semester toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. The program includes summer and full-time work opportunities. The scholarship application deadline is February 1, 2017, and the recipients will be notified in April.

Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship Program (CETSP): The Cabinet will be awarding a limited number of scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year for students attending Bluegrass Community & Technical College in Lexington, Kentucky, or Big Sandy Community & Technical College in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, for an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology. Each scholarship student from either of the colleges will receive $3,000 per semester toward the completion of an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has worked with the Cabinet to develop a program that prepares students for work with the Cabinet during summers and upon graduation. The scholarship application deadline is February 1, 2017, and the recipients will be notified in April.

