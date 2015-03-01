Clarence Howard “Harry” Gregory Obit

By

Mr. Clarence Howard “Harry” Gregory, age 73 of London, departed this life on Friday, July 28, 2017 at his home. He was born on Sunday, November 28, 1943 in Manchester to the union of Edward and Marie Brown Gregory. He worked in the coal industry, was a member, Sunday School Teacher, Bus Driver and Deacon at the Laurel River Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the VFW and American Veterans and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Mary Betty Lewis Gregory, his son: Eddie Gregory and his daughter: Tonya Gregory. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Dylan Gregory, Cody King, Briahna Gregory, Justice Gregory, Nevaeh Bernhold and his great grandchildren: Lily Gregory, Khloe Chadwell and Jaxon Chadwell.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Marie Gregory, his brother Wayne Gregory and his granddaughter: Meagan Robinson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Clarence Howard “Harry” Gregory will be conducted on Monday, July 31 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jim Gregory and Darren Cupp will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Monday after 12:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

