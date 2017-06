By

Clay County High School Class Reunions for ’80-’84 will be Saturday, September 30 at Big Hickory Golf Course from 6:30-11:30 PM. The cost will be $30.00 single and $50.00 couple. Send payment to CCHS Class Reunion ’80-’84; 3157 Highway 687; Manchester, Ky. 40962. More questions contact Juanita Westerfield 606-521-4485 or Melanie Saylor Gilbert 606-599-6062.

