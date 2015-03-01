Clay adds 448 to labor force

By

Clay County added 448 workers to the labor force to 5,983 and the number of employed workers increased by 551 to 5,485. 103 less people are unemployed dropping the unemployment rate from 10.9% to 8.3% between May 2016 and May 2017, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Unemployment rates fell in 74 Kentucky counties and Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 16.6 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 9.9 percent; Elliott County, 9.8 percent, Letcher County, 9.7 percent; Harlan County, 9.5 percent; Carter County, 8.8 percent; Lawrence County, 8.6 percent; Breathitt and Perry counties, 8.5 percent each; and Floyd, Knott and Pike counties, 8.4 percent each.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3 percent. It was followed by Oldham County, 3.3 percent; Shelby County, 3.4 percent; Fayette and Spencer counties, 3.5 percent each; Jessamine, Scott, Warren and Washington counties, 3.6 percent each; and Boone and Campbell counties, 3.7 percent each.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.7 percent for May 2017, and 4.1 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at www.kylmi.ky.gov.