Clay County Job Club 2K17

If your job search has gotten you down, come check out Job Clubs to get that bounce back in your step on your hunt for a career! Join us at the Clay County Job Club, which will meet starting March 15, 2017, at the Daniel Boone Community Action Agency on Shamrock Road starting at 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 15. All new members are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior for new member orientation. For more information or to speak with a Career Advisor about the Clay County Job Club, please call (606) 598-5127.

The Clay County Job Club is brought to you by a partnership between Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP), Daniel Boone Community Action Agency and the Kentucky Career Center Office of Employment and Training (OET).

With practical lessons and expert-led activities planned to help get you back to work, Job Clubs in Clay County is now better positioned than ever to deliver hands-on assistance that can help you write a professional résumé, learn how to succeed in job interviews, connect with employers, workforce professionals, and other jobseekers, and create a winning game plan for your job search.

Our career experts in the Job Clubs partnership have brought together a program powered by the career-advising industry’s best ideas and tools to help those searching for employment build the skills and connections they need to find rewarding new work.

In Job Clubs, you will:

• Build job leads
• Get top job search advice
• Have access to job networking opportunities
• Build a professional employer-approved résumé

The experts who will guide you through Job Clubs and on your way to a successful new job have been in this industry for years and know what needs to be done to get you on the fast track toward employment.