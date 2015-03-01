Clay County Job Club 2K17

By

If your job search has gotten you down, come check out Job Clubs to get that bounce back in your step on your hunt for a career! Join us at the Clay County Job Club, which will meet starting March 15, 2017, at the Daniel Boone Community Action Agency on Shamrock Road starting at 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 15. All new members are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior for new member orientation. For more information or to speak with a Career Advisor about the Clay County Job Club, please call (606) 598-5127.

The Clay County Job Club is brought to you by a partnership between Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP), Daniel Boone Community Action Agency and the Kentucky Career Center Office of Employment and Training (OET).

With practical lessons and expert-led activities planned to help get you back to work, Job Clubs in Clay County is now better positioned than ever to deliver hands-on assistance that can help you write a professional résumé, learn how to succeed in job interviews, connect with employers, workforce professionals, and other jobseekers, and create a winning game plan for your job search.

Our career experts in the Job Clubs partnership have brought together a program powered by the career-advising industry’s best ideas and tools to help those searching for employment build the skills and connections they need to find rewarding new work.

In Job Clubs, you will:

• Build job leads

• Get top job search advice

• Have access to job networking opportunities

• Build a professional employer-approved résumé

The experts who will guide you through Job Clubs and on your way to a successful new job have been in this industry for years and know what needs to be done to get you on the fast track toward employment.