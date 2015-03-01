Clay County Labor Force Goes Over 6000

By

Clay County added 55 workers to the labor force from between May and June going over 6000 for the first time since 2014. Almost 100 workers were listed as unemployed for a total of 593, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Unemployment increased from 8.3% to 9.8%.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 18 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 12.2 percent; Elliott County, 11.8 percent, Letcher County, 11.4 percent; Harlan County, 11.2 percent; Carter County, 11 percent; Wolfe County, 10.8 percent; Knott County, 10.5 percent; Lawrence County, 10.2 percent; and Lee and Breathitt counties, 10.1 percent each.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.8 percent. It was followed by Shelby County, 4.2 percent; Oldham and Spencer counties, 4.3 percent each; Fayette County, 4.4 percent; Campbell, Monroe and Scott counties, 4.5 percent each; and Anderson, Boone and Jessamine counties, 4.6 percent each.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.7 percent for June 2017, and 4.5 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at: https://kcews.ky.gov/KYLMI