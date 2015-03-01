By

Clay County’s local PRIDE Coordinator, Tony Craft is looking for volunteers to be a part of “A Generation of Change” during PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month in April. Craft is also responsible for Animal Control and Solid Waste Management in Clay County. PRIDE Coordinators are volunteers who are appointed by mayors, judge-executives and nonprofit organizations. They work with the PRIDE staff to organize cleanup activities, recruit volunteers and track cleanup results. To learn more about Spring Cleanup activities in Clay County, please call Tony Craft at 606-681-5379 or email tonycraftac2@outlook.com.

“If you want your community to look its best, and if you like to spend time outside with friends and family, then answer the call for volunteers when your PRIDE Coordinators announce Spring Cleanup events,” said Tammie Wilson of PRIDE, the nonprofit organization that sponsors the Spring Cleanup across 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky.

“When you volunteer, you become part of a winning tradition that has rallied 431,300 volunteers to pick up 831,071 bags of trash since PRIDE began in 1997,” Wilson added. “PRIDE is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and as we look back at past cleanups we can see that we truly have created A Generation of Change.”

“I’m looking forward to serving as PRIDE coordinator because I am driven to make a difference in my county,” said Craft. “My goal is to have a cleaner county.”

“I want to thank Tony for serving as PRIDE Coordinator,” Wilson said. “We rely greatly on our coordinators to help make Spring Cleanup a success. It is a real team effort and we are extremely grateful for the time they give to support the cause.”

PRIDE Coordinators are now planning each community’s Spring Cleanup activities. They will schedule cleanups and recruit volunteers to participate. They also will assist volunteers who want to plan their own cleanups. PRIDE will provide volunteers with cleanup supplies such as trashbags, gloves and vests.

The 2017 PRIDE Spring Cleanup is made possible in part by generous donations from Walmart, Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Kentucky Utilities and Kentucky American Water.

A calendar of Spring Cleanup events will be updated regularly at http://kypride.org/calendar.

PRIDE, which stands for “Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment,” was founded in 1997 by Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-5) and the late James Bickford, who was the Kentucky Secretary for Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. The PRIDE mission is to contribute to the economic and cultural growth of southern and eastern Kentucky by improving water quality, cleaning up solid waste problems and advancing environmental education, in order to improve living conditions for its residents while enhancing the potential for tourism industry growth in the region. For more information visit he PRIDE web site at www.kypride.org.