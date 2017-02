By

Clay County Coach Bobby Keith, front, and players rode through Manchester on a fire truck in celebration of the Tigers winning the 1987 boys’ Sweet Sixteen championship. It was the first boys’ basketball state title for a team from the Eastern Kentucky mountains since Carr Creek in 1956.

