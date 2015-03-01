Clay has low per capital debt

By

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently released their second annual study on the counties across America with the lowest per capita debt and Clay County is one of the best in Kentucky in sixth place. Counties were analyzed by the amount of debt residents held across three categories: credit cards, auto, and mortgage, compared to local income. Webster County was Number One and Jackson County was second.

1 Webster, KY $20,983 5.5% 17.6% 34.0% 89.74

2 Jackson, KY $15,760 5.2% 15.6% 56.3% 85.45

3 Hart, KY $18,289 7.3% 12.4% 47.4% 85.22

4 Caldwell, KY $21,194 7.8% 12.9% 41.2% 85.09

5 Muhlenberg, KY $19,200 5.9% 15.3% 52.3% 84.82

6 Clay, KY $14,574 6.5% 19.4% 33.7% 84.43

Our study aims to find the places where people have the least amount of debt. To find these counties we looked at three kinds of debt: credit card, auto and mortgage.

We calculated a per capita debt-to-income ratio for each of these categories for every county. We indexed the three ratios for each county and then averaged them to create the Debt Index.