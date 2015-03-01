Clay receives $375 in coal acreage fee

By

Fiscal courts in 29 counties will receive refunds totaling $149,425 from mining permit and acreage fees. The amounts of refunds are based on acreage fees paid by coal companies. Only two counties (Elliot and Jackson) had lower fees. The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources collects mine permit and acreage fees and returns a portion of those fees to coal-producing counties for projects to be determined by the local fiscal courts.

The recipients and amounts are as follows:

Bell County $12,525, Boyd County $500, Breathitt County $2,050, Clay County $375, Daviess County $875, Elliot County $250, Floyd County $9,216.67, Harlan County $11,537.50, Hopkins County $3,062.50, Jackson County $250, Johnson County $3,970.83, Knott County $6,416.67, Knox County $1,591.67, Laurel County $375, Lawrence County $5,016.67, Leslie County $10,325, Letcher County $4,595.83, Magoffin County $387.50, Martin County $2,145.83, McLean County $6,462.50, Morgan County $1,650, Muhlenberg County $1,875, Ohio County $9462.50, Owsley County $479.17, Perry County $10,291.67, Pike County $35,650, Union County $812.50, Webster County $1,062.50, Whitley County $6,212.50.

The Department for Natural Resources is an agency of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.