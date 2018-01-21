Clay Water Woes Make State-wide News

By

The Clay County water situation has been featured on TV stations WLEX-TV in Lexington and WYMT-TV in Hazard. Click on the link below for links to those three reports. A Boil Water Advisory is still in effect for those who have water and those when water is restored at Big Creek, Hector, Red Bird, including HWY 66 all the way to Oneida and 421 to the Leslie County line, including all side roads. This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

Until further notice, customers who have water in the effected area should boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

County Officials Ask Residents To Conserve Water

Crews tell WYMT they are working around the clock to bring water back to Clay County.

Nearly 1,000 people in Clay County are without water

