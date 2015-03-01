Clayton Gross Obit

By

Mr. Clayton Gross, age 86 of Manchester, departed this life on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at his home. He was born on Friday, December 19, 1930 in Manchester to the union of Tom and Bessie Harris Gross. He worked in the coal mines, owned a used car lot and had a body shop as well as being a veteran of the United States Marines.

He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Roy Gross and his wife Ruby Lee and his daughter: Brenda Thompson and her husband Billy. Also surviving is his grandson: Roy Gross, Jr., his step-granddaughter: Leslie Hooker and several great grandchildren as well as his sisters: Fannie Bundy and Billie Jean Lunsford and his brother: Harold Gross.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Tom and Bessie Gross as well as his wife: Vesta Gross.

Funeral Services for Mr. Clayton Gross will be conducted on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Chris Roberts will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Mission Cemetery in the Laurel Creek Community.

Visitation will begin at 11 AM Monday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

