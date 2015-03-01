Clifford Hensley Obit

By

Clifford “Cappy” Hensley, 72, of Sandusky, passed away Thursday morning, March 8, 2018, in Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, after a lengthy illness.

He was born April 17, 1945, in Manchester, Ky., and made his home with his beloved wife in Crystal Rock for whom has waited eight years to be sent to the pearly gates with.

Clifford retired from JH Routh Packing, and he loved to deer hunt, fish, and gamble with his wife and good friends.

He is survived by his two daughters, Rose (Hensley) Jackson, and Dianna Hensley, both of Sandusky; seven grandchildren, Zachariah Jackson and Jessica Jackson, Lacey, JaMarius, Josiah, Julia, and Ryland; two brothers, Eugene (Gloria) Hensley and Eddie Hensley; two sisters, Geneva Gibbs and Nannie Mae Bundy; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Leo Keegan and Prince Prudue.

Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bell Hensley; parents, Henry and Stella (Root) Hensley; and five brothers, Henry (June) Jr., Jeff (JB), Edgar (Doc), Theo, and Earl Hensley.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia. Funeral services will be noon Monday, March 12, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Castalia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting ransomfuneralhome.com.