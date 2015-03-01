By

Homemaker Leader Training, Extending Your Clothing Budget, will be August 23 at 10 AM at the Extension Office. Hazel Jackson, Rockcastle County FCS Agent, will be present the program. We all want to extend our clothing dollars in today’s economic climate as well as look our best and Hazel is just the one to share with us. This program is free and open to the public, but you must call 598-2789 to register.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.