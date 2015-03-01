By

Court Appearances: May 24

Byrd Faces Federal Gun Charge

Conley J. Byrd, age 39, of Bull Dog Road (Manchester) is scheduled to be in federal court in London Tuesday June 27 for a trial on federal firearm charges. The trial, which was originally scheduled for May 23, will be under Gregory F. Van Tatenhove and is expected to take two to three days. Liannie Galina Parahoo of Millward and Castle of Barbourville will represent Byrd.

According to the federal indictment on April 28 (2016), in Clay County, Conley Byrd having been convicted in a court of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year possessed a Norinco SKS rifle. In committing the offense firearm and ammunition are subject to forfeiture. A total of 12 rounds of ammunition were seized. Byrd was arrested December 18.

Byrd was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury after he allegedly shot at a vehicle containing Jeffrey Sizemore and Melissa Metcalf, shot at a home containing Lena McWhorter, pointed a firearm at Debra Gibson, and two minor children and tried to render a white S-10 pickup unidentifiable on April 28 (2016).

Byrd is also scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House for a review of a wanton endangerment charge August 28. Byrd was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: wanton endangerment (first degree); operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants (fourth or more offense); obscuring identity of machine (over $500.00); resisting arrest; no registration; no insurance; possession of firearm (rifle) by convicted felon and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment he shot at a vehicle containing Jeffrey Sizemore and Melissa Metcalf, shot at a home containing Lena McWhorter, pointed a firearm at Debra Gibson, and two minor children and tried to render a white S-10 pickup unidentifiable on April 28 (2016).

Madden to be sentenced in federal court

Marty Madden, age 41, of Big Wildcat Road (Manchester) is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in London Tuesday May 30 after two delays. Madden entered a guilty plea in December to possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. In exchange the United States agreed to dismiss any additional charges.

In his plea deal Madden admits these facts: Law enforcement conducted a search of Madden’s residence on May 14 (2016) and found, among other controlled substances and paraphernalia, 111.26 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, 3 doses of Fentanyl, and five firearms: a Ruger, Model P95DC, 9mm caliber pistol; a Hi-Point, Model C9, 9mm caliber pistol; a Rohm Gmbh Sontheim-Brenz Model RG10s, .22 LR caliber revolver; Smith & Wesson, Model 38 Airweight, .38 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson, Model 38 Airweight, .38 caliber revolver.

The .38 caliber revolver, was found loaded on Madden’s person, another was located on the bed within a few feet of controlled substances, and a third was located deposited under a pile of clothes along with several baggies of a substance containing methamphetamine.

The statutory punishment is not less than 10 years nor more than life imprisonment and a $8,000,000 fine.

Madden is also scheduled to appear before Clay County Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House Monday June 5 on two warrants.

Madden was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession of controlled substance (first degree); possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on February 6 (2016). He was given a one-year sentence for possession in Laurel Circuit Court in 2015.

He was also indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: trafficking in controlled substance (first degree); possession of controlled substance (first degree) (third degree); manufacture of Methamphetamine (first offense); unlawful possession of Methamphetamine precursor and possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm by convicted felon and persistent felony offender (first degree). According to the indictment he possessed Methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine (17 grams) and Xanax while armed with a deadly weapon on May 14 (2016).

Dallas Brock, Crystal Swafford, Wesley Bates Lewis and James B. Lawson are scheduled for an arraignment before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday June 5 on theft charges. An arraignment is a criminal proceeding at which the defendant is officially called before a court, informed of the offense charged in the complaint, information, indictment, or other charging document, and asked to enter a plea of guilty, not guilty, or as otherwise permitted by law according to usleagal.com. The court may determine whether to set bail for the defendant.

Dallas Thomas Brock, age 35, of Ice House Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: criminal possession of forged instrument (second degree). According to the indictment he submitted forged check in the amount of $125.00 on the account of Chris Embry DBA Quality Services to Marathon Stop and Go (#3) on August 11 (2016)

Crystal Swafford, age 41, of McNeal Rockholds Road (Corbin) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: criminal possession of forged instrument (second degree). According to the indictment she submitted forged check in the amount of $75.00 on the account of Chris Embry DBA Quality Services to CMR Kwikstop on August 4 (2016)

Wesley Bates Lewis, age 50, of Curry Branch Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00) and theft of identity. According to the indictment he took property from a vehicle operated by Carman Webb including two wallets, $729.00 in cash, credit cards and Senior Citizens debit card valued at $809.00 and possessed identifying information regarding Senior Citizens on November 19 (2016). He used the debit card to make a $26.00 purchase at Mikes Quick Stop and paid a Jackson Energy electric bill of $100.00.

James Brandon Lawson, age 27, of Arnett Fork (Big Creek) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with burglary (first degree) and theft by unlawful taking (less than $500.00). According to the indictment he entered a residence belonging to C.P. Smith armed with a deadly weapon and took tools, clothes and a sewing kit valued at less than $500.00 on December 17 (2016).

Jason Gibson is scheduled for a hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday on five counts of murder which resulted from a wreck on the Hal Rogers Parkway. A hearing is a proceeding of relative formality at which evidence and arguments may be presented on the case at issue and to provide the opportunity for each side to present its position according to findlaw.com. A hearing is a fundamental part of procedural due process.

Gibson, age 42, of Arnett’s Fork Road (Big Creek) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: murder (four counts); fetal homicide (first degree); operating motor vehicle while under the influence (first offense); wanton endangerment (first degree) (five counts) and possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) (first offense). According to the indictment he operated a motor vehicle in such a way to cause the death of Judy A. Pennington Adams, Tiffany A. Williams, Kyson Pennington, Charlene L. Lewis and an unborn child.

The wanton endangerment charges was the result of operating a motor vehicle in such a way to endanger the life of Adna Combs, Shaina J. Fletcher, Tiffany Little, Isabella Fletcher and Madison Neace who were in another vehicle involved in the accident but were uninjured. He also had methamphetamine in his possession on December 18 (2015).

