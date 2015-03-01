By

A new state law is now in effect concerning coalfields. HB 156 creates the Kentucky Coal Fields Endowment Authority, which will use coal severance dollars to fund infrastructure, economic development, and public health and more in the east and west Kentucky coal regions.

The Kentucky Constitution specifies that new laws take effect 90 days after the adjournment of the legislature unless they have a special effective date, are general appropriations measures, or include an emergency clause that makes them effective immediately upon becoming law. Final adjournment of the 2017 Regular Session was on March 30, making June 29 the normal effective date for most bills.