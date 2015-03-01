By

The Clay County High School Music Department proudly presents “Coffee House 2017” Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. This year’s program is full of amazingly talented young people singing their favorite pop and country tunes. We look forward to seeing lots of parents, relatives and friends of these future superstars! Please come out and support this fun-filled evening. Admission will be $4.00 at the door.

