By

Church of God Worship Center Second Annual 5K Color Run will be held Saturday April 22 at Beech Creek Campground. $25.00 to register (free T-Shirt if you register before April 1). Registration begins at Noon and the run begins at 1 PM. All proceeds will benefit the Annual Youth Camp. For more information or application contact Michael Davidson at 606-594-9563 or Morgan Asher at 606-813-5976.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line