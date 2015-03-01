Colter Inducted into Hall of Fame

By

Fifth District United States Representative Harold “Hal” Rogers inducted Jeff Hoover, Kay Schwartz, Mike Corey, Barb Colter, Bob Hutchison were inducted into the Fifth District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame during the annual Lincoln Day Banquet.

During his remarks Rogers told Manchester resident and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, “We could not be more proud that you are one of us.”

Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover who was also inducted into the Hall of Fame had high praise for Stivers. “What success we had in November and in the legislative session would have been impossible without President Stivers.”

Hoover told the large crowd that the media had misrepresented the public charter schools, which will be under control of public school districts. He also said he expected a bill to combat our opioid drug problem when the last week of the session.

“Ii is time to confront problems and solve those problems.” Said Hoover. It is not about democrat or republican, but is what can we do for Kentucky.

Stivers who is in his twenty-first year in the senate and his fifth year as Senate President talked about the problems in the past of getting anything through the house and getting correct data from the executive branch.

“We had to pass transparency so we could see the actual numbers from our pension systems.” said Stivers. “The house did what they did without offices or staff the first weeks of the session.

“We have a great Governor who is a great leader,” explained Stivers. “He does Facebook and selfies but I’m glad he doesn’t tweet.”

“Jeff and Robert did more in two months to move Kentucky forward as we have seen in decades.” Said United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “There are two types of politicians, those who want to make a point or those who want to make a difference.”

McConnell said the most consequential decision he ever made was to not allow President Barack Obama to appoint a Supreme Court Justice as he walked out the door. It may have been a very shrewd political decision. “Many who were not sure about voting for President Trump made the decision to support him because 90% of the Republican did not want Hillary Clinton to appoint the next Justice.”